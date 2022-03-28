Crews to remove storm debris along I-69 southbound near 45mm in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crew will be working along the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 at the 45 mile marker to remove storm debris.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be south of the KY 795 Overpass near the Clarks River Bridge and overflow bridge.

The debris removal crew will be working southward along the shoulder toward the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 interchange.

All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to KYTC, the work zone will be active from around 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, weather permitting.

Work in the area is expected to take about a week to complete.

Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic. KYTC said some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment.

The storm debris removal crew finished work along I-69 between the U.S. 641-Sulphor interchange and the Marshall-Graves County line, allowing work to move to the new location near the 45 mile marker.

