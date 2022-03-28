Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews to remove storm debris along I-69 southbound near 45mm in Marshall Co.

According to KYTC, the work zone will be active from around 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through...
According to KYTC, the work zone will be active from around 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, weather permitting.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crew will be working along the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 at the 45 mile marker to remove storm debris.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be south of the KY 795 Overpass near the Clarks River Bridge and overflow bridge.

The debris removal crew will be working southward along the shoulder toward the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 interchange.

All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to KYTC, the work zone will be active from around 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, weather permitting.

Work in the area is expected to take about a week to complete.

Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic. KYTC said some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment.

The storm debris removal crew finished work along I-69 between the U.S. 641-Sulphor interchange and the Marshall-Graves County line, allowing work to move to the new location near the 45 mile marker.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.

Latest News

Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tenn., is wanted for reckless homicide in connection with a...
Tenn. man wanted for reckless homicide in connection with deadly crash in Lyon Co., Ky.
Phase 3 improvements will include new street lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian walkways,...
City of Carbondale to begin 3rd phase of Streetscape Project
Starting on Monday, March 28, the regional site in Paducah will serve Calloway and Marshall...
Regional driver testing site in Paducah to begin serving more neighboring counties
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects