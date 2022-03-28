City of Herrin to fully fund police, fire pensions ahead of state’s deadline

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Cities across the state of Illinois are required to have their pensions for fire and police 90 percent funded by 2040.

This comes after legislation was passed in 2021 to reduce pension debts

One southern Illinois city is years ahead of this, and said they’ll be 100 percent funded by April 2022.

“It’s positive all the way around, it’s favorable to the taxpayer, it’s also favorable to our personnel,” Herrin Mayor Steve Fratinni said.

In addition to the salary and health care benefits, those personnel on the Herrin City Police and Fire Departments are also guaranteed a pension.

While taxpayers pick up the majority of those pensions, it’s still not enough to cover the shortfall in retirement.

That’s why Fratinni said the city entered into a pension obligations bond program.

He said it is expected to be fully funded by April 1, well ahead of the state’s mandate of 90 percent by 2040.

“Which is good news for our firefighters and law enforcement folks, not having to be concerned about, ‘well, is my pension going to have money when I retire’ and what have you,” Fratinni said.

The city of Herrin will have a flat rate of repayment, saving the city more than $11 million over 20 years.

If the city didn’t issue these bonds, Fratinni said they would be playing catch up.

“We would be continued always in that deficit position and having to significantly raise property tax to keep pace with it,” he said.

And also adding balance to the city’s budgeting process.

“And will eventually, actually add some stability to our taxation on our property tax and the bulk of that goes towards pension funds,” he continued.

While the city is ahead of the game, the mayor said it’s important to continue that trend.

“That if any given year that we do not meet those contributions at the appropriate level, the state comptroller can put a freeze on any state funds coming to the city, make those contributions out of it and then send us the leftovers,” he said.

