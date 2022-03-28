Heartland Votes
City of Carbondale to begin 3rd phase of Streetscape Project

Phase 3 improvements will include new street lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian walkways, trees, planters and other streetscape elements.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city will begin work on the third and final phase of its Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project.

They say the third phase will improve Illinois Avenue from Monroe Street to Oak Street.

According to a news release from the city, crews will begin on Monday, April 4 by removing sidewalks along Illinois Ave. north of Main Street.

Construction south of Main Street will not begin until after SIU’s graduation on May 7.

The city said phase three is expected to be finished by late summer.

Residents and visitors may notice travel delays.

