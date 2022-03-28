Carbondale Police ask for public’s help finding endangered woman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Dearptment is looking for a missing endangered woman.
64-year-old Jaqueline Thomas has a condition that places her in danger.
She was last seen on foot in the area of Oak and Poplar Streets at 8:20 a.m. on Monday.
She is 5′07, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information, contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.