Carbondale Police ask for public’s help finding endangered woman

64-year-old Jaqueline Thomas has a condition that places her in danger.
64-year-old Jaqueline Thomas has a condition that places her in danger.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Dearptment is looking for a missing endangered woman.

She was last seen on foot in the area of Oak and Poplar Streets at 8:20 a.m. on Monday.

She is 5′07, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

