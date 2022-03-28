Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zeno, handler deputy Yoder make debut on Breakfast Show-TOO

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office made his first public debut on the Breakfast Show-TOO on Monday, March 28.

Deputy Gabriel Yoder introduced his new partner, K-9 Zeno.

Zeno, a German Shepherd, was born in September 2020 in the Czech Republic. Before he started his service with the sheriff’s office, he spent time in Pennsylvania Girardeau County.

Zeno is the first K-9 officer at the Cape County Sheriff’s Office in more than 20 years.

Deputy Yoder is Zeno’s handler.

He said the new K-9 officer has officially completed his training and they would both be at a Cape Girardeau County school for a ‘drug sniff,’ to make sure there are not any drugs at the school.

Yoder explained that Zeno is a “dual-purpose K-9,″ meaning he can find drugs and chase down suspects.

If you see deputy Yoder and K-9 Zeno out and about, it is best to say ‘Hello’ without petting Zeno. Yoder wants everyone to know that Zeno is not a pet.

“People need to remember these are working dogs,” said Yoder. “They are trained for handler defense. Someone comes up to me real quick and tries to hug me or, slap my back or something he’s gonna interpret that as an attack on me, and he’s gonna try and defend me. That may not be what’s going on, but that’s how he’s going to interpret it. So just remember that these dogs are working dogs they are trained to bite. They look friendly, look cuddly. You’ll see us playing with them just how you would with your dog at home, but unfortunately they’re not the dogs at home.”

The public can help support K-9 Zeno through an up coming fundraiser.

The sheriff’s office is holding a golf tournament on Friday, April 29 at Bent Creek Golf Course in Jackson.

It’s $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome.

Check-in is at 11 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.

Prizes will given for longest drive, longest putt and more.

Donations from the event will help cover the purchase of Zeno, training, equipment and more.

