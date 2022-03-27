Ill. State Fire Marshal investigating Ten Oaks apartment fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A fire at the Ten Oaks Apartment Complex is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.

According to Captain Coriasco with the Herrin Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, to a fire at 6219 Bayer Circle.

The fire was difficult to extinguish due to high winds in the area. Crews were able to put out the flames around 10:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported but the Illinois State Fire Marshal is still investigating.

The Herring Fire Department was assisted by the Carterville and Marion Fire Departments, Williamson County Fire Protection District and United EMS.

More information is expected to arrive later.

