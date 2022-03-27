Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. State Fire Marshal investigating Ten Oaks apartment fire

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire at Ten Oaks Apartment Complex.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire at Ten Oaks Apartment Complex.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A fire at the Ten Oaks Apartment Complex is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.

According to Captain Coriasco with the Herrin Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, to a fire at 6219 Bayer Circle.

The fire was difficult to extinguish due to high winds in the area. Crews were able to put out the flames around 10:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported but the Illinois State Fire Marshal is still investigating.

The Herring Fire Department was assisted by the Carterville and Marion Fire Departments, Williamson County Fire Protection District and United EMS.

More information is expected to arrive later.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an attack on a juvenile on St. Francis Street.
Juvenile attacked, robbed under investigation in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was on scene.
Crews respond to Clark Street fire in Cape Girardeau
The crash left two people from one of the cars dead.
Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

The Illinois State Fire Marshal Division of Arson Investigation is investigating all three fires.
Police investigate string of fires, possible arson in West Frankfort, Ill.
The crash left two people from one of the cars dead.
Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating
Major change is coming to Rent one Park in Marion.
Changes coming to Rent One Park in Marion, Ill.
Zoremoreyon J.D. Moore is charged with attempted murder in connection with a Carbondale...
Marion man charged with attempted murder in connection with Carbondale shooting