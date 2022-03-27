Heartland man attempts to run around the world for second time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - His first try was cut short by Covid-19, but this morning, a Heartland man began his second attempt to run around the world.

Dustin Johnson began his second journey around the globe Sunday morning at the Sikeston VFW. He plans to end his travels a year from now in the same place he started.

“This time I’m bringing a lot of experience from the last time,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is looking to break a couple of world records over the next 365 days.

“We’re looking to run from here to Fort Lauderdale, across South America, Europe, parts of Africa, and then Australia, to Alaska, and back to Sikeston,” Johnson said.

It’s the same mission the 27-year-old Navy Veteran started in 2019.

He said the goal of this trip is to raise enough money to build tiny homes in southeast Missouri. Also to prove to himself that he can make it to the finish line.

“When I got back, I went through a bad tragedy, accident and lost my left eye. So, it just motivated me even more to continue to try to inspire people who may be kicked when they are down, over and over,” Johnson said.

However, he’s not making this trip alone.

“I’m a little nervous but I’m excited. I’ve been on the road for 10 days from Tulsa to here to was kind of a warmup trip,” Brian Hoover said.

Hoover plans to bike by Johnson’s side, carrying everything they need and catching it all on camera.

“This way I can keep an eye on him and make sure he’s eating right; he’s drinking enough water. Even when we get into a town, I might go ahead... and replenish some of our food, water, and look for a camping spot,” Hoover said.

As much as Johnson wishes to break world records, he said he also wants people to remember why he takes each step.

“Let them know that as long as you keep moving forward no matter how many times that you get knocked down, you’ll be alright,” Johnson said.

Johnson will make his first stop in Wickliffe, Kentucky. You can track his journey step by step on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.