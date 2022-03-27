First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A chilly but mainly dry pattern is set to continue for the next couple of days before the pattern becomes more active during the upcoming work week. For today, we’ll have more clouds and cooler temps than on Saturday, but with lighter winds. Winter-like wind chills this morning will moderate this afternoon, but we’ll have highs mainly in the low 50s northeast to upper 50s southwest, with a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight will be unusually cold once again, with the threats of a freeze and/or frost in most areas, depending a little on overnight cloud cover.

Monday will start the work week with another cool but quiet day, but a strong warm front will lift through on Tuesday with much warmer and more humid air to follow. Highs on Tuesday look to make the 70s over most of the region by evening….despite increased cloud cover. It will become very damp as well as dew points climb quickly. By Wednesday the threat of strong storms and heavy rain will be increasing as a potent system approaches from the west. Strong south winds are also likely. Cooler and breezy conditions will follow by Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.