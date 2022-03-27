Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Cold again tonight....plus.....stormy weather possible Wednesday!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
An active pattern is developing for the upcoming work week,  as a strong storm now moving onto the west coast will make its way across the country.  In the short term,  tonight will be dry and cold again.  Overnight lows look to range from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south again,  with some frost possible by daybreak.   Monday will be partly cloudy and cool,  though not as chilly as Sunday…and Monday night should see temps stay well above freezing as clouds and warmer air begin to move in.

A very strong weather system will cross the middle of the country Tuesday and Wednesday.  A warm front will lift northeast across our region early Tuesday,  introducing a much warmer and more humid air mass:  late-day highs on Tuesday should be in the 70s.  Tuesday night will be damp, breezy and mild with lows around 60…and then it will be windy and stormy on Wednesday.  SPC is forecasting a severe weather event for the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.  While the worst should stay south,  some severe storms could develop in our area as well,  along with heavy downpours and strong gradient south winds. Stay tuned for updates!

