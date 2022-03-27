First Alert: More clouds, chilly pattern continues

(KFVS) - A chilly, but mainly dry, trend continues today.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s northeast to upper 50s southwest.

We’ll also have more clouds today, but there will be some sunshine and winds will be lighter.

Brian Alworth says tonight will be unusually cold with the threats of a freeze and/or frost in most locations. This will depend a little on overnight cloud cover.

Monday is looking cool, but calm.

A warm-up arrives on Tuesday with much warmer and humid air.

High temperatures on Tuesday look to reach the 70s for most of the Heartland by evening. There will also be increased clouds.

By Wednesday there is a threat of strong storms and heavy rain.

Strong south winds are also likely.

Cooler and breezy conditions arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.