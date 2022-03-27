I-24 westbound in Marshall Co. open following crash involving semi truck, school bus

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 westbound at the 24.5 mile marker reopened Saturday night, March 26 following a crash involving a semi truck and a school bus.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this was just west of the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 interchange near Calvert City.

They said early reports indicated the crash involved a semi truck and a school bus. The only reported injury was the school bus driver.

Just before 10 p.m. KYTC reported all lanes were open and the site was clear.

