Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks

IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days for taxpayers who filed electronically and select direct deposit, but the agency reports some refunds may take longer.

Different factors can affect the timing of a refund after the IRS receives a return. According to the IRS, a manual review may be necessary when a return has errors, is incomplete, or is affected by identity theft or fraud.

Certain returns can also take longer to process, including when a return needs a correction to the Child Tax Credit or Recovery Rebate Credit amount or other items that need to be checked. The IRS said these processes could take up to 14 weeks.

The fastest way to get a tax refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit. The agency said taxpayers who don’t have a bank account could find out more about opening an account here

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a specific date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills. Some returns may require additional review and may take longer.

Also, the agency said taxpayers should remember to consider the time it takes for a financial institution to post the refund to an account or to receive it by mail.

To check the status of a refund, taxpayers should use the “Where’s My Refund?” online option. Information for the most current tax year filed is generally available within 24 hours after the IRS said it acknowledges receipt of a taxpayer’s e-filed return. If they filed a paper return, taxpayers should allow four weeks before checking the status.

The IRS said it would contact taxpayers by mail if more information is needed to process a return.

Before filing a return, taxpayers should check online for the latest information and tools available for filing a return.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown...
Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The incident is still being investigated b the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Poplar Bluff High School employee placed on leave after reports of alleged misconduct
Cape Girardeau Police said Cassandra M. Islas, 30, was arrested for firing a shot into the...
Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles

Latest News

Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
Back-to-back rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv, near Poland
Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
RAW: Fire follows reported explosions in Ukrainian city of Lviv
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
A plane crash was reported Friday afternoon at the Sharp County Regional Airport. A person was...
Congressional candidate injured in a plane crash at Sharp County (Ark.) Regional Airport