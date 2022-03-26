Police investigate string of fires, possible arson in West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Three fires are being investigated for possible arson after local fire departments were dispatched multiple times Friday night.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department (WFFD), dispatchers received calls just before 7 p.m. Friday regarding smoke that was coming from a house in the 500 block of South Emma Street.

Firefighters and police arrived on scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire filling a house at 516 S Emma Street.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time.

Mutual aid was provided by City of Benton Fire Department, Buckner Fire-Rescue, Carterville Fire Department, Johnston City Fire Department, City of Zeigler Fire Department and Abbott - Franklin County, IL through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).

Later that evening, just before 10:30 p.m. a vehicle was reportedly on fire next to a home and a garage in the 600 block of North Washington Avenue.

West Frankfort firefighters put out the fire at 609 North Hughes Street.

While crews were still responding to the vehicle fire, multiple calls reported flames once again showing from the roof of the same house on Emma Street firefighters had extinguished earlier.

Off duty firefighters from WFFD, assisted by Benton, and Zeigler Fire Departments arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

The MABAS System was once again activated and crews from Buckner, Carterville, and Marion Fire Departments as well as Abbott EMS responded.

Johnston City Fire Department (JCFD) was also responding to the fire but was redirected to an activated fire alarm at Kroger, which ended up being a false alarm.

Firefighters with JCFD remained available in West Frankfort in case another call came in.

Damage to two other homes and a vehicle also occurred, but there were no injuries.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal Division of Arson Investigation is investigating all three fires.

