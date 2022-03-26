Heartland Votes
Juvenile attacked, robbed under investigation in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an attack on a juvenile on St. Francis Street.
((Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to St. Francis Drive to a report of an assault on Friday afternoon, March 25.

Officer responded to the call at approximately 4:44 p.m., near Franciscan Way.

Police said a juvenile was walking down the street when they were attacked by other juveniles.

The juvenile’s cell phone was stolen during the attack.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

