Jeremy and Jim Sebourn to represent Special Olympics Missouri at 2022 USA Games

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics USA Games happen once every four years. For 2022, Jeremy and Jim Sebourn from Southeast Missouri have been chosen to represent Special Olympics Missouri in bowling.

“It’s a life changing thing that’s happening for me and my father,” said Jeremy Sebourn. “It’s our first time going to USA Games for Special Olympics, and we’re both really excited.”

They are grateful for getting the chance to compete.

“It’s pretty much a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Jim Sebourn, Jeremy’s father. “It’s a process to be selected to represent Special Olympics Missouri as a part of team Missouri for bowling or any other sport. It’s a special opportunity.”

A fundraiser was held Thursday night at the Knights of Columbus Bowling Center in Perryville to help the Sebourns raise money for their trip.

“It just means a lot to us with the support we have behind our backs in the community,” Jeremy Sebourn said.

“It’s just really heartwarming to know that people care enough to help put this together for us,” added Jim Sebourn. “We’re just so thankful for it.”

Perryville Eagles were among a few organizations that made donations.

The USA Games will be held in Orlando, Florida from June 5-12th. Over 5,500 athletes are expected to compete from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

