Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating

The crash left two people from one of the cars dead.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash Friday morning that left two people dead.

According to ISP, the crash involved two vehicles and took place around 9 a.m. on March 25, at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County.

Investigators with ISP said a white semi-trailer was traveling southbound on Route 37 while the other car, a red Ford pickup, was traveling west at the same intersection.

The semi-trailer was stopped at a stop sign before turning left onto Illinois Route 148, failing to yield the right of way to the Ford pickup.

The front end of the Ford struck the driver’s side of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Ford, Nicholas Strum, 34, from Kewanee, Ill., and passenger, Robin Sides, 36, from Evansville, Ind., were both pronounced dead on scene by the ISP.

The driver of the semi-trailer refused medical attention.

The investigation is still ongoing.

