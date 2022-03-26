Gov. Parson orders flags to fly half-staff, honoring Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in St. Francois County today from sunrise to sunset in honor of Bonne Terre Police Patrolman Lane A. Burns.

On March 17, Patrolman Burns was mortally wounded when he and Corporal Garrett Worley were ambushed after being dispatched to a local motel for a disturbance call. Corporal Worley was critically wounded. Burns and Worley returned fire, killing the gunman.

“This month, over the course of just 10 days, three Missouri police officers were senselessly gunned down as they did their jobs,” Governor Parson said. “First in Joplin, and then in Bonne Terre, we lost three fine men who selflessly chose to risk their own lives to protect others. The murder of Lane Burns reminds us of the tremendous debt we owe to the heroes of law enforcement, who take on violent criminals that threaten the safety of our communities. We will forever remember Lane Burns for the valor he displayed as he confronted crime and protected others.”

Patrolman Burns, 30, graduated from Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy in 2012 and had served with the Bonne Terre Police Department for five years.

Patrolman Burns’ funeral will be held on March 26, and he will be laid to rest on March 27. The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Patrolman Burns is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.