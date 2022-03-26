Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson orders flags to fly half-staff, honoring Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns

U.S. and Missouri flags are being flown at half-staff at all government buildings in St....
U.S. and Missouri flags are being flown at half-staff at all government buildings in St. Francois County on Sunday, March 27, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Bonne Terre Police Patrolman Lane A. Burns.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in St. Francois County today from sunrise to sunset in honor of Bonne Terre Police Patrolman Lane A. Burns.

On March 17, Patrolman Burns was mortally wounded when he and Corporal Garrett Worley were ambushed after being dispatched to a local motel for a disturbance call. Corporal Worley was critically wounded. Burns and Worley returned fire, killing the gunman.

“This month, over the course of just 10 days, three Missouri police officers were senselessly gunned down as they did their jobs,” Governor Parson said. “First in Joplin, and then in Bonne Terre, we lost three fine men who selflessly chose to risk their own lives to protect others. The murder of Lane Burns reminds us of the tremendous debt we owe to the heroes of law enforcement, who take on violent criminals that threaten the safety of our communities. We will forever remember Lane Burns for the valor he displayed as he confronted crime and protected others.”

Patrolman Burns, 30, graduated from Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy in 2012 and had served with the Bonne Terre Police Department for five years.

Patrolman Burns’ funeral will be held on March 26, and he will be laid to rest on March 27. The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Patrolman Burns is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown...
Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The incident is still being investigated b the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Poplar Bluff High School employee placed on leave after reports of alleged misconduct
Cape Girardeau Police said Cassandra M. Islas, 30, was arrested for firing a shot into the...
Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an attack on a juvenile on St. Francis Street.
Juvenile attacked, robbed under investigation in Cape Girardeau
Potholes will be filled throughout Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Pothole repairs underway in Cape Girardeau
From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
Street crews in Cape Girardeau are going around and filling potholes.
Patching potholes in Cape Girardeau