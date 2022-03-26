Heartland Votes
Funeral held for Bonne Terre officer killed in the line of duty

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Family, friends and fellow law enforcement gathered in Park Hills Saturday to honor an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Hundreds paid their respects to Lane Burns at a private service at Mineral Area College, many were outside saluting him. Burns and another officer were ambushed at a motel on March 17, hit by bullets. Officers returned fire and killed the suspect. Burns was 31-years-old and had been with Bonne Terre police for five years; before that, he worked in the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was a family man, good Christian man, loved his community and it showed, joining the police department, went to protect and serve the community he lived in.” said friend Cory Alexander.

Burns will be laid to rest Sunday in Carthage, Mo. after a procession that will start in Bonne Terre. The public is being encouraged to line the streets. For more information, click here.

