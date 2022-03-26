Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, but chilly & breezy

First Alert Weather at 6:30 a.m. 3/26
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFVS) - Skies will be sunny today, but Brian Alworth says it will be unusually chilly for late March.

Highs today will range from 50 near Mount Vernon to about 60 from Kennett to Poplar Bluff, but it will feel cooler.

Breezy northwest winds will add a significant wind chill. Winds will gust, at times, up to 25 mph.

Chilly winds (again)! Today is one of those days that would be pretty nice if it weren't for the wind.... Gusty...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Saturday, March 26, 2022

A freeze and frost is possible tonight into Sunday morning.

Patchy frost will depend on winds and cloud cover.

Lows look to rage from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday will be less windy, but a few degrees cooler.

Chilly temps continue into Monday, but a warm front will quickly move into the Heartland Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will warm up quickly with afternoon highs of about 70 to 80.

These warmer temps, unfortunately, could set up the Heartland for a chance of strong storms on Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather team is keeping a close eye on the latest developments.

