First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Freeze/Frost threat tonight....plus.....strong storms next week?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weekend will be dry, but will remain unusually chilly for late March before a pattern shift early next week.  For today it will be mostly sunny,  but with another day of cool and gusty northwest winds.  Highs look to range from about 50 near Mt. Vernon to about 60 from Kennett to Poplar Bluff.  Tonight will be cold enough that a freeze/frost are possible.  Lows look to range from the upper 20s to low 30s, but patchy frost will depend to some degree on winds and cloud cover….but does look possible at least in favored areas.  A frost advisory may eventually be issued.

Sunday will be less windy but may be a few degrees cooler thanks to increased cloud cover.  Even Monday looks fairly cool,  but a warm front will move quickly through the area Monday night or early Tuesday,  and Tuesday will warm up quickly with afternoon highs of about 70 to 80!  Unfortunately, this may set us up for a chance of strong thunderstorms on Wednesday, so stay tuned as we watch this developing system.

