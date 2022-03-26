First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A Frost Advisory is in effect overnight for our southern counties, but the entire area will be cold enough for a threat of freezing temps and scattered frost late tonight and tomorrow morning. The breeze and low humidity levels may reduce the extent of frost, but it will still likely get below freezing in some areas and some damage to new leaves and flowers is possible. Otherwise tomorrow will be partly cloudy and chilly, but not as windy as today.

The work week starts with a cool but quiet day on Monday, before a dramatic warming/humidity trend starts on Monday night into Tuesday. Gusty south winds will develop on Tuesday bringing in much warmer and more humid air….highs will be well into the 70s by late afternoon. However, this will set us up for the threat of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms by Wednesday as a strong upper trough moves in from the west. It will also be very windy on Wednesday and wind advisories may be needed.

