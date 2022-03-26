Discovery Playhouse partners with SEMO-NASV to help stop child abuse

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Discovery Playhouse is teaming up with SEMO-NASV on a new exhibit that they hope will help parents start a tough discussion with their kids about child abuse.

The exhibit is meant to help kids speak up against child abuse. Program leaders said they are using child friendly terms and even their own animal to make a hard conversation easier.

“Abuse is not normal at all. So, we want to make sure that they understand that is not a normal thing,” Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director of Discovery Playhouse said.

Green Bear, a green stuffed animal is the new face and toy of the Green Bear Junction at Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau.

“It’s a cute little green bear that teaches them, this is my body, say no to people that try and touch you in certain areas,” Toeniskoetter said.

Toeniskoetter said they’re partnering with Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence on the project, to help kids and parents.

“They can expect to find a lot of games, fun information about personal body safety and the best way to go about that. They can also find out what to do if something has happened to them,” Toeniskoetter said.

Alix Gasser with SEMO-NASV said the exhibit is an extension to their Green Bear project.

A program where they use the same green bear to teach students in classrooms ways to recognize child abuse.

“We’re trying to remove that stigma related to that. We really want it to be, as easy as, looking both ways before you cross the street, stop drop and roll,” Gasser said.

She said they hope this program is a start for parents to initiate these hard conversations at home.

“And not be shy about having those conversations, because the more we can have those conversations the more we can remove the stigma,” Gasser said.

“The more we can get kids that may have been abused the help that they need,” Gasser continued.

The Green Bear Junction will open April 9. Toeniskoetter said they are planning to make it a semi-permanent exhibit.

