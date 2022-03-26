Heartland Votes
Crews respond to Clark Street fire in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was on scene.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was on scene.(Roger Seay/KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with Cape Girardeau Fire Department (CGFD) are on scene of a fire on Clark Street.

The fire occurred at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the apartment of 103 Clark Ave.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department on scene to extinguish the fire on Clark Street.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department on scene to extinguish the fire on Clark Street.(Roger Seay/KFVS)

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Jackson Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. More details will arrive later.

