Crews respond to Clark Street fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with Cape Girardeau Fire Department (CGFD) are on scene of a fire on Clark Street.

The fire occurred at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the apartment of 103 Clark Ave.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department on scene to extinguish the fire on Clark Street. (Roger Seay/KFVS)

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Jackson Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. More details will arrive later.

