Crash injuring K-9 deputy under investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy was injured in a crash Friday night, March 25.

The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Lone Oak Road, just east of the Interstate 24 overpass in Paducah.

According to the sheriff’s office, K-9 deputy Lamb was on his way to a traffic stop on I-24 when he was rear-ended by an SUV at a red light.

Lamb was transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. He was treated and released.

His K-9, Sikal, was not hurt in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 44-year-old Capus Adams, of Mayfield, was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Paducah Police Department is investigating the crash.

