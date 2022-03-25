Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Thursday after police investigated a shots fire call.

Cape Girardeau police said Cassandra M. Islas, 30, was arrested for firing a shot into the ground while driving.

According to court documents, Islas got into a verbal fight with four juveniles Wednesday night at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Themis Street over an incident involving Islas’ boyfriend.

When Islas drove away, the juveniles started following her eastbound on Themis St.

After Islas reportedly “brake checked” the juveniles, the driver attempted to pass her.

Police say Islas pulled out a handgun, placed it out the window, pointed it at the car of the juveniles then pointed to the ground and fired the gun one time.

During an interview, police say Islas made the “spontaneous utterance” that she pointed the gun at the ground when the car passed and fired-off one shot.

The juveniles drove to the Cape Girardeau Police Department Headquarters and reported the incident.

Islas was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on an unlawful use of weapon charge.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.