Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles

A woman is accused of firing a gun during an altercation with four juveniles.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Thursday after police investigated a shots fire call.

Cape Girardeau police said Cassandra M. Islas, 30, was arrested for firing a shot into the ground while driving.

According to court documents, Islas got into a verbal fight with four juveniles Wednesday night at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Themis Street over an incident involving Islas’ boyfriend.

When Islas drove away, the juveniles started following her eastbound on Themis St.

After Islas reportedly “brake checked” the juveniles, the driver attempted to pass her.

Police say Islas pulled out a handgun, placed it out the window, pointed it at the car of the juveniles then pointed to the ground and fired the gun one time.

During an interview, police say Islas made the “spontaneous utterance” that she pointed the gun at the ground when the car passed and fired-off one shot.

The juveniles drove to the Cape Girardeau Police Department Headquarters and reported the incident.

Islas was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on an unlawful use of weapon charge.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown...
Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.

Latest News

Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
A woman is accused of firing a gun during an altercation with four juveniles.
Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles
A Poplar Bluff man was arrested after a deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County.
Poplar Bluff man arrested following deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Steve Prohm will return to the Murray State basketball program as the new men's head coach.
Prohm returns as Murray State’s head basketball coach