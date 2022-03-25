The weekend is trending cooler

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. The clouds hung around a little longer than expected today and that kept temperatures cooler, especially across our eastern counties. We should see skies clear this evening across most of the Heartland. This will allow temperatures to fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will gust at times up to 25MPH during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday will start off chilly with much of the area dropping close to freezing to start the day. Clouds will likely move into the area during the late morning and hang around most of the day. This will keep highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.