Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Verdict reached in homicide trial for ex-nurse’s medication error

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
By Joe Wenzel, Rebecca Cardenas and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the former Vanderbilt nurse was charged with reckless homicide, after she mistakenly gave a fatal dose of the wrong medication to a patient in her care in 2017.

RaDonda Vaught’s lawyer said a verdict in the case was reached and it would be read at 1 p.m. CT, WSMV reported.

Vaught appeared composed when she talked to the media outside the Metro Courthouse on Friday morning. Vaught said no matter the outcome of this trial, the nursing community will be changed forever.

The state rested its case in Vaught’s homicide trial on Thursday. She is accused of giving Charlene Murphey, a 75-year-old patient, a fatal dose of the wrong medication in December 2017.

“I know what I have done and I know what I’ve taken away from her family. And I know that’s...ultimately, I know what I’m responsible for,” Vaught said. “Every time you have someone’s life in your hands, you have an obligation to do the best you can. And if you don’t, you have an obligation to tell the truth and to make it very clear to those around you that can make changes to make it better that this is what I did.”

Vaught added that she is glad to see “nurses are coming together and standing up and they are voicing their concerns.”

“Because we need to be...we need to be voicing our concerns,” Vaught said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown...
Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
60 miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland
The Orlando Free Fall ride is closed after a teen fell and died Thursday.
AERIALS: Orlando park ride closed after teen's death (no sound)
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah