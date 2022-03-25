‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri sheriff says “trailer-loads” of stolen property have been recovered after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were each charged in Scott County with class D felony of burglary second and stealing.

Their bonds were set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said they received information about a suspect vehicle that was seen at several reported storage unit burglaries in Chaffee and Cape Girardeau County.

Detectives talked to Mitchell Kennard and Lindsey Huckstep.

They said Huckstep had two active warrants in the city of Miner and was taken into custody.

While on scene, the sheriff said Chaffee police contacted them and told them charges had been filed against Kennard and Huckstep for burglary and stealing.

Scott County detectives also determined the camper Kennard and Huckstep were staying in was stolen from a property in Scott County earlier in the year.

According to the sheriff, they got information from the two suspects on several storage unit break-ins in Chaffee and Cape Girardeau County starting in November 2021 to the present.

Scott County detectives were granted two search warrants, one for the stolen camper and the other for a storage unit in Dexter.

While executing the search warrants, law enforcement recovered two trailer-loads of stolen property from the camper and another two trailer-loads of stolen property from the storage unit.

He said officers from Chaffee and Cape Girardeau County identified items stolen during burglaries they were investigating.

Due to the amount of stolen items recovered, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office had to rent a 40-foot cargo container to securely store the property.

According to Sheriff Drury, they received information that other storage units in and around Scott County have been broken into, but have not been reported to law enforcement.

He said the suspects would often cut the original lock and replace it with a different lock they had a key to.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to check their storage units. If you believe your storage unit was burglarized, contact them at 573-545-3525.

The sheriff’s office thanked other agencies for their help, including the Chaffee Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Morley Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Police Department and Twin City Towing.

