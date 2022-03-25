Heartland Votes
2 men accused of stealing equipment used to clean up tornado debris in Graves Co.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Marshall County Sheriff's detective Kevin Mighell were...
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Marshall County Sheriff’s detective Kevin Mighell were first to arrive and took both suspects into custody.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two suspects have been arrested by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office as suspects in a case involving a stolen Bobcat skid steer from an interstate in Grave County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a report had been made that someone stole a 2019 Model TB70 Bobcat brand skid steer valued at $101,565.95 from an area on Interstate 69 and Exit 21.

The machine was being used by Graves Co. s to clean up tornado-related debris.

Deputy Larry Jones says the machine was stolen sometime during the overnight hours of Sunday night, March 20, into Monday morning, March 21.

Graves County deputies were able to locate the Bobcat Wednesday morning, March 23, at around 6 a.m., hidden in a remote area of southern Graves County near the Tennessee state line.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office received a report that someone had stolen a 2019 Model TB70...
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone had stolen a 2019 Model TB70 Bobcat brand skid steer valued at $101,565.95.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)

The machine was hidden in a barn off of Seay Graveyard Road, a few miles south of Lynnville.

A surveillance investigation was conducted from Wednesday to Thursday night, March 24, a total of 41 consecutive hours.

The investigation revealed that around 11 p.m. Thursday night, two suspects drove up to the barn in a Dodge pickup truck.

One of the suspects got onto the skid steer and began traveling outbound on Seay Graveyard Road being followed by the second suspect in the pickup truck.

Deputies say, after traveling a mile or so, they turned and drove to the back of a muddy field and were in the process of hiding the machine in the thick brush.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Marshall County Sheriff’s Detective Kevin Mighell were first to arrive and took both suspects into custody with the stolen machine without injury to the suspects or officers.

A large quantity of crystal Methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia was found inside the pickup truck that belonged to the suspect apprehended driving the skid steer.

The suspects were identified as Coyce E. Jones (left) of Dresden, Tenn., and Jesse L. Whittaker...
The suspects were identified as Coyce E. Jones (left) of Dresden, Tenn., and Jesse L. Whittaker (right) of Palmersville, Tenn.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects were identified as Coyce Jones, 47, of Dresden, Tenn. and Jesse Whittaker, 44, of Palmersville, Tenn.

Jones was charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, Possession of crystal Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Whittaker was charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The Graves County Sheriff’s office received assistance related to the surveillance operation from the McCracken, Marshall, and Calloway County Sheriff’s Offices.

This investigation is continuing and ongoing.

