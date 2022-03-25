Student organization brings farmer’s market to downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student organization brings its first farmer’s market to Downtown Cape Girardeau.

The SEMO Riverfront Market will be Saturday, March 26 on Spanish Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be local craft and food vendors.

Organizers say it’ll be similar to a traditional farmer’s market, but is geared more towards students.

“We wanted to kind of gear this more towards students, specifically to help them kind of showcase themselves and that was kind of our main focus for this event and kind of having something earlier in the spring than some of the later farmer’s market events,” said Hannah Kroencke, SEMO Riverfront Market organizer.

The SEMO Riverfront Market will also be open on April 2 and April 9.

