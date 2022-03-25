Heartland Votes
State-wide peace vigil for Ukraine held at Ky. State Capitol
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians have shown their support for Ukraine in a variety of ways, from donating goods to raise much-needed dollars. On Thursday night, they joined together to lift up their voices and pray for the people of Ukraine as part of a statewide vigil at the capitol.

State lawmakers and Ukrainian-Americans stood side-by-side on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol, pouring in their prayers for Ukraine. For a moment, the skies opened up with raindrops, as if the clouds shared the emotion felt by the dozens who stood below them.

Among the speakers was Vladimir Kovalsky, who preaches at a Slavic church in Wilmore. He said those he’s in touch with in Ukraine have great needs, but above all those needs, they’re asking him for prayer.

“I talk to people in Ukraine and the first thing they ask is not for money, not for material things, they said please pray for us,” Kovalsky said.

Kovalsky shared the words of a friend who’s decided to stay and preach in Ukraine.

“Whatever happens to me, I know I’m saved. I’m just going to serve these people here,” Kovalsky said.

He hopes that all those who came out remember the messages they’ve heard and continue to pray.

“They need our prayers and I do believe that God can do miracles through peoples’ prayers,” Kovalsky said.

The speakers noted that there was a separate vigil held at the same time, which joined the Frankfort event in prayer, from hours away in Paducah.

