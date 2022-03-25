St. Louis Ukrainians hopeful for families with U.S. promise to welcome thousands of refugees

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it’s been a priority for Volodymyr Zribnyak to get his family, especially his elderly parents, from his Ukrainian hometown to safety.

“Every time I was calling them, and thank God the internet was working, I could hear those explosions,” he said. “Thanks to my sister and brother, I was able to find people who just put them into the car, they drove for eight days [just sleeping] in the car.”

His family sought refuge at a refugee camp in Germany before he was able to get his parents a temporary visitor’s visa to come to St. Louis. They arrived three days ago.

“For [my] parents, I put a check mark at least that this milestone that I have them here” he said.

At least five other close family members, including his brother and sister, remain in the refugee camps.

“Right now they’re currently in Germany,” said Zribnyak. “I’m working with an immigration attorney who is volunteering his time to bring them in. But as of right now, there is no clear procedures on what to do.”

Thursday the White House announced plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled Ukraine amid the war. The plan to welcome refugees will emphasize on protecting the most vulnerable, which includes members of the LGBTQ community, those with medical needs, journalists, and third-country nationals. There will also be a focus on helping Ukrainians who have family members in the U.S.

Zribnyak says this news gives him hope he’ll help more of his family get to St. Louis.

“Makes me believe and brings a hope that I’m going to meet my family soon,” said Zribnyak.

Lily Parker, another Ukrainian living in St. Louis, said it would mean the world to her if her sister-in-law could come to stay in the U.S.

“She said, ‘I will come maybe for a while until the war is over,’ but as soon as it’s over, she said, ‘I’m going to come back’,” Parker said about her sister-in-law. “We hope that we can receive all these people here and really help them.”

Ukrainian Tetiana Mouzi says the White House’s announcement is a big step in helping with the humanitarian crisis.

“I want to say thank you, for at least starting that process...its huge,” said Mouzi.

However, she says there are so many more displaced Ukrainians without family in the U.S. She believes those people should also be included in the plan to welcome refugees.

“A lot of them don’t have any relatives and I’m kind of looking on the refugee status,” she said. “It’s for those people, who don’t have relatives. We can help them here.”

Both St. Louis City and County officials tell News 4 they are prepared to work alongside the International Institute of St. Louis to welcome any potential Ukrainians that may resettle in the community.

A spokesperson for the city sent this statement:

“St. Louis will always welcome those who want to build a better future for themselves and their families. Refugees - whether from Bosnia, Afghanistan, Ukraine, or anywhere across the globe- strengthen our city and make it a more vibrant place for everyone. The City will continue to work alongside the experts at the International Institute of St. Louis, and we look forward to supporting their efforts as much as we can.”

For the 2022 fiscal year, the International Institute tells News 4 they applied to resettle up to 900 refugees. The institute is anticipating around 300 cases to come during the remaining six months from various countries. It is still unclear what the White House’s announcement today will mean for how many Ukrainian refugees will be assigned to resettle in the St. Louis area.

“But it is clear something needs to be done and that the existing immigration and refugee systems are frankly just not intended…they weren’t written to respond to urgent humanitarian situations like that,” said Katie Herbert Meyer.

Meyer is an assistant professor of practice and director of the Immigration Law Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis. She says it is unclear how the process for bringing in Ukrainians will look like, but she does not believe it will go through a typical refugee resettlement process.

“Principally because that formal refugee process takes years and because for this current fiscal year, the U.S. has set a cap of 125,000 refugees worldwide in a given year,” she said. “I think it’s much more likely when President Biden refers to 100,000 refugees, he’s using the term refugees much more loosely, much more colloquially to mean people who’ve had to flee the war in Ukraine. It’s still unknown exactly what that’s going to look like from a legal standpoint.”

The U.S. has already designated Temporary Protected Status for Ukrainians who have continuously resided in the U.S. as of March 1, 2022, which means those individuals without legal documentation can stay and work for up to 18 months in the U.S. They must apply for this status with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within 180 days.

