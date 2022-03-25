Protecting pets from poisonous spring plants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring is here! Spring flowers are going to be popping up but before you bring any arrangements into your home, some of those plants could be poisonous to your pets.

Lillies, daffodils, and tulips all can cause animals to get sick and lead to the death of your pet. Flowers aren’t the only thing you need to keep your pets away from this season. If you are using fertilizers to help your grass or garden grow, you need to be sure that it has absorbed into the ground before you let your pet out. Veterinarians say that if you think your pet got into a fertilized area, wash their paws off to keep them from consuming it or it could cause a variety of problems.

“The simplest form may be a gastrointestinal problem,” said Dr. Philip Brown with Animal care Center. “But then we can go into ones that are neurotoxic and you’re gonna have seizures and comas. Then we have metabolic problems affecting the kidneys and the liver.”

If you plan on having some of these plants in the yard or around the house, veterinarians suggest keeping them in a place where pets cannot get to them.

“Some plants that are a little bit worse probably for cats and I would think if you’re talking about lilies and palms and if they have an airplane plant it’s dangling and cats are playing with it,” said Dr. Brown. “They’re more likely to jump up into that plant than a plant that’s not interesting to them.”

If you think your pet may have eaten a plant that is bad for them, you may be tempted to contact the pet poison hotline but there is a charge for their assistance. It may be faster and cheaper to contact your vet for help.

“One of the worst things is they get gastrointestinal signs,” said Dr. Brown. “So they might be a little nauseated. They might start to salivate. They could start pawing at their mouth, shaking their head a little, but then it will go into vomiting and it may go into a very loose stool or diarrhea. We try to purge the animal that if we know that they’ve eaten it within 30 minutes to an hour or two.”

Another thing pet owners need to keep away from their pets is chocolate. If your pet finds the easter candy you hid for the kids it could lead to heart problems and a visit to your veterinarian. For a full list of plants that are poisonous for dogs click HERE and for cats click HERE.

