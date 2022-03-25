Heartland Votes
Prohm returns as Murray State’s head basketball coach

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State Athletics announced its new men’s head basketball coach.

Steve Prohm will become the 17th head coach for the Racers men’s program.

The athletic department said a public announcement will be held on Monday, March 28 at the Gene W. Ray Center for Murray State Basketball. It will begin at noon and a news conference will follow in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center.

Prohm spent more than a decade with the program as both an assistant coach and head coach from 2005-15.

“I have known Coach Prohm since he arrived at Murray State University as an assistant coach,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson in a news release. “Not only is he a successful coach, but a person of the highest integrity. I am extremely happy for MSU, Coach Prohm and his family, and our student-athletes. I look forward to this new era of Racer Basketball.”

Prohm left Murray State in June 2015 to serve as head coach at Iowa State University.

He led the Cyclones from 2015-21 and won the Big-12 Conference Tournament twice in 2017 and 2019, taking ISU to three NCAA Tournament appearances with three wins.

Prohm coached six players who won seven Big-12 All-Conference honors including Georges Niang and Monte’ Morris.

Prohm hired Matt McMahon as an assistant coach in 2011 before handing him the reins in 2015, after Prohm took over the Iowa State program.

Earlier this week, McMahon was named Head Coach of the LSU Tigers, after seven seasons in Murray.

