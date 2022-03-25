Pothole repairs underway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Street crews are out driving roads and filling potholes.

Several teams have been out daily in Cape Girardeau in the past week, working to make roads safer for travelers.

“Today is fix it and try to patch them up the best we can right now,” Public Works Director Stan Polivick said.

He said potholes throughout the city have been a constant problem.

“Pavement will get a defect, either in the pavement or underneath, which is more common underneath,” he explained. “As the soil underneath the roadway pavement gets weak, usually wet. The pavement tries to flex because there is nothing supporting it.”

He said this causes cracks on the roads, which continues to grow as water enters the pavement.

“So those older roads were built without the requirement of a 4-inch gravel base under them,” Polivick explained. “Which probably, predictably would contribute to some of the problems.”

“We know that’s temporary, but we have to do something so that’s the best available maybe until the middle of April,” Polivick said.

That is when the city will use a more permanent solution.

“We call it the pothole truck, but it uses an asphalt emulsion to bind the gravel into the repair. And that just makes it much more durable,” he said.

He said it’ll also be longer-lasting in high-traffic areas.

Residents who want to report potholes in their neighborhoods can email the city to report a problem.

