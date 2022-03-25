Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff High School employee placed on leave after reports of alleged misconduct

An employee at the Poplar Bluff High School is on leave amid allegations of misconduct.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee with Poplar Bluff High School has been placed on paid leave following reports of alleged misconduct.

According to the Poplar Bluff R-1 School Superintendent’s office, the Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating allegations regarding the professional conduct of an employee at the high school.

The individual involved was placed on leave immediately after reports were received.

A media relations person with the Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools confirmed the district will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that every aspect of the situation is carefully scrutinized.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information is expected to arrive as it develops.

