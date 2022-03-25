Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown...
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown Thursday night.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles Thursday night, March 24.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway AB, just one mile east of Dutchtown in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Harvey A. Jacobs, 38 of Poplar Bluff, was driving eastbound when his pick-up truck hit a BMW 320I traveling the westbound lane.

After hitting the car, Jacobs’ truck crossed the center lane and hit a Nissan Maxima, also traveling westbound.

The driver of the Maxima, 48-year-old Terri A. Gramlisch, of Oran, was killed in the crash.

Jacobs was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 16-year-old Advance girl, was not hurt.

MSHP said the teen and Gramlisch were wearing seat belts and Jacobs was not.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
He will be leaving Sunday, March 27, at 8 a.m. from the Sikeston VFW.
Southeast Missouri man to run around the world

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting
TN Governor Bill Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension
TN Governor Bill Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension
Sports betting making headway through Missouri legislature, could become law soon
State lawmakers and Ukrainian-Americans stood side-by-side on the steps of the Kentucky State...
State-wide peace vigil for Ukraine held at Ky. State Capitol