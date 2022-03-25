Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles Thursday night, March 24.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway AB, just one mile east of Dutchtown in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Harvey A. Jacobs, 38 of Poplar Bluff, was driving eastbound when his pick-up truck hit a BMW 320I traveling the westbound lane.

After hitting the car, Jacobs’ truck crossed the center lane and hit a Nissan Maxima, also traveling westbound.

The driver of the Maxima, 48-year-old Terri A. Gramlisch, of Oran, was killed in the crash.

Jacobs was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 16-year-old Advance girl, was not hurt.

MSHP said the teen and Gramlisch were wearing seat belts and Jacobs was not.

