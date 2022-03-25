Marion, Ill. man sentenced on weapon charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man was sentenced on Friday, March 25 on weapon charges.

Bobby L. Barnes, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

According to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, he was charged in an incident that happened in Carbondale on December 15, 2021.

He said police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of a business on East Main Street.

Video surveillance shows Barnes walking westbound and firing seven shots in the direction of a vehicle that was found at the intersection of Cedarview and Main Street.

According to Cervantez, witnesses at the scene advised officers that the shooter fled into Pyles Fork Creek and had not returned.

Officers saw someone trying to hide in the bush near the creek.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Bobby Barnes.

The Carbondale Police Department handled the investigation.

Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Suthard was responsible for the prosecution.

