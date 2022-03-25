Major changes coming to Rent One Park in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Major changes are coming to Rent one Park. Everything from entertainment to the possibility of a sports returning.

The Black Diamond Harley Davidson group purchased Rent One Park when it was for sale.

“We’ve definitely got some things going on right now, we’re very excited about,” said Shad Zimbro, Co-Owner of Black Diamond Harley Davidson.

The gates may be locked now, but the Co-owner of Rent one Park tells me they won’t be for long.

“We’re going to have some concerts announcements coming up here very shortly. We have some pro bull riding event coming here, we have monster trucks, we have a lot of different events that are coming up,” said Zimbro.

And Shad Zimbro says they’re not just looking at entertainment a team could return to this empty diamond.

Rent One Park event manager Dave Kost says bringing baseball back is a real possibility in the near future.

“That’s certainly our desire to have baseball back in this area in southern Illinois and uh we would hope that would start as soon as next summer,” said Kost.

In order to fill the empty seats, the ownership is pumping a lot of money into the stadium. From LED stadium lights to fixing the parking lot.

And Marion’s city leaders are excited for what’s to come.

“We have full confidence that they’re going to be able to replace that and then some, with some of the unique things that we will see there,” said Cody Moake, Chief of Staff City of Marion.

For now, this field is still getting good use. Rent one hosting local high school baseball teams and tournaments.

Shad Zimbro tells me the sky’s the limit.

“Now we have a place that just that’s built in, built in event center. It’s so nice to have a place like this. So we’re definitely going to use it to its full potential,” said Zimbro.

Rent one will host Easter at the park on April 17.

Other events include:

-Rock the Park on 5/27. An 80′s rock extravaganza.

-PBR at the park on 6/18. Professional Bull Riding Event.

-Monster Trucks in the Park on 07/16.

All tickets for these events will go on sale at a later date.

