Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers vote to put limits on death penalty

Kentucky would make the death penalty off-limits for some defendants diagnosed with severe...
Kentucky would make the death penalty off-limits for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses under a bill that won final legislative approval. (File image)(KNOE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky would make the death penalty off-limits for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses under a bill that won final legislative approval.

The Senate sent the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday.

It caps an effort by death penalty opponents to put limits on the use of capital punishment.

Under the bill, the death penalty ban would apply to defendants with a documented history - including a diagnosis from a mental health professional - of certain mental disorders and who had active symptoms at the time of the offense.

Disorders include schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder and delusional disorder.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown...
Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The incident is still being investigated b the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Poplar Bluff High School employee placed on leave after reports of alleged misconduct
Cape Girardeau Police said Cassandra M. Islas, 30, was arrested for firing a shot into the...
Police: Woman fired gun during altercation with 4 juveniles

Latest News

Green Bear, stuffed animal apart of the "Green Bear Junction" at Discovery Playhouse, to help...
Discovery Playhouse partners with SEMO-NASV to help stop child abuse
The Discovery Playhouse is teaming up with a local organization to open a new exhibit on...
New exhibit on fighting child abuse at Discovery Playhouse
Corey Cowen, 32, does not have custody of the child.
Authorities locate 8-year-old abducted by father in Livingston County
Major change coming to Rent one Park in Marion.
Major changes coming to Rent One Park in Marion
Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure. (Source: KFVS)
U.S. 60/62 bridge to close for safety inspections