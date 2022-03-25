Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 8K new cases of COVID-19 in last week

The COVID-19 community levels map for Illinois on Friday, March 25.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,039 new cases of COVID-19 and 109 additional deaths on Friday, March 25.

That’s since the department’s last reporting on March 18.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,061,224 cases, including 33,307 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 470 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 64 patients were in the ICU and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24 is 1.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24 is 1.6 percent.

A total of 21,315,893 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,513 doses.

