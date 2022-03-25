Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland News receives award for work during deadly December tornadoes

Alayna Chapie (left) and Lisa Michaels (center) accepted the award from State Senator Jason...
Alayna Chapie (left) and Lisa Michaels (center) accepted the award from State Senator Jason Bean (right).(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News was presented with the Club of 1000 Award at a luncheon for first responders Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels and Anchor Alayna Chapie accepted the award, which was sponsored by Boycom Communications of Poplar Bluff.

Lisa was recognized for her work in the KFVS First Alert Weather Office forecasting the December 10 tornado, which tore through the bootheel of Missouri.

Beside local first responders and linemen, local storm victims were also there.

Chapie and Michaels with Missouri Governor Mike Parsons.
Chapie and Michaels with Missouri Governor Mike Parsons.(KFVS)

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and University of Missouri President Mun Choi were in attendance and spoke to the group.

The luncheon was held at the Elk Chute Lodge in Gobler, Missouri. 

Robbie Myers with Butler Co. Emergency Management Agency helped organize the event.

The Club of 1000 Award is a donation to the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ Delta Center made in the name of KFVS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
A Cape Girardeau County resident sent us video showing the attempted break-ins that officers...
Sheriff’s Office: Report of vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
He will be leaving Sunday, March 27, at 8 a.m. from the Sikeston VFW.
Southeast Missouri man to run around the world
Justin L. Eades was wanted attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm warrants.
Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Metropolis, Ill. shooting

Latest News

Around 200 people attended a ceremony honoring the first responders of the I-57 crash in...
MoDOT honors I-57 crash first responders
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert
Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke about education and filling jobs at Southeast Missouri...
Governor Parson visits Southeast Mo. State for education, workforce discussion
Southeast Missouri plays an 11-game football schedule with five home matchups this upcoming...
SEMO releases unique, 11-game football schedule for 2022 season