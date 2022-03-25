Heartland News receives award for work during deadly December tornadoes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News was presented with the Club of 1000 Award at a luncheon for first responders Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels and Anchor Alayna Chapie accepted the award, which was sponsored by Boycom Communications of Poplar Bluff.

Lisa was recognized for her work in the KFVS First Alert Weather Office forecasting the December 10 tornado, which tore through the bootheel of Missouri.

Beside local first responders and linemen, local storm victims were also there.

Chapie and Michaels with Missouri Governor Mike Parsons. (KFVS)

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and University of Missouri President Mun Choi were in attendance and spoke to the group.

The luncheon was held at the Elk Chute Lodge in Gobler, Missouri.

Robbie Myers with Butler Co. Emergency Management Agency helped organize the event.

The Club of 1000 Award is a donation to the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ Delta Center made in the name of KFVS.

