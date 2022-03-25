Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Furbearer hunting, trapping seasons to be extended in Mo.

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to MDC to expand hunting and trapping...
The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to MDC to expand hunting and trapping seasons for furbearers, such as coyotes (pictured), in an effort to provide additional harvest opportunity. The new regulations become effective June 30.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Furbearer hunting and trapping seasons have been extended in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval for the extensions at its March 25 open meeting.

Based on a review by the MDC’s Furbearer Program staff and stakeholder input, the following changes were approved:

  • Extending the hunting season and trapping season for bobcat, raccoon, opossum and striped skunk from Nov. 15 to the last day of February, and extending the trapping season for coyote from Nov. 15 to the last day of February.
  • Extending the trapping season for mink, muskrat and river otter from Nov. 15 to the last day of February.
  • Establishing an early hunting and trapping season for raccoon, opossum and striped skunk to run Aug. 1-Oct. 15.
  • Extending the trapping season on private land for coyote, raccoon, opossum and striped skunk to March 1-April 14.

The regulation changes become effective June 30.

According to the MDC, furbearers are mammal species that have traditionally been trapped or hunted for their fur, such as coyotes, raccoons and skunks.

They said many are also considered small game species, which have additional harvests.

The department said many furbearer populations have long-term population increases, allowing for more harvest opportunities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown...
Oran woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.

Latest News

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will help mitigate issues...
Portion of Rte. 177 in Cape Girardeau Co. closed for improvements
Crews were working on the south end of Highway 177 on Friday, March 25.
Drone12: Portions of Rte. 177 in Cape Girardeau Co. closed for improvements
Kelsie Wikoff of Hume, Mo. harvested this 268-pound bear during last year’s inaugural Missouri...
Mo. 2022 bear and elk permit applications to be released in May
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Marshall County Sheriff’s detective Kevin Mighell were...
2 men accused of stealing equipment used to clean up tornado debris in Graves Co.