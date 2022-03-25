Furbearer hunting, trapping seasons to be extended in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Furbearer hunting and trapping seasons have been extended in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval for the extensions at its March 25 open meeting.

Based on a review by the MDC’s Furbearer Program staff and stakeholder input, the following changes were approved:

Extending the hunting season and trapping season for bobcat, raccoon, opossum and striped skunk from Nov. 15 to the last day of February, and extending the trapping season for coyote from Nov. 15 to the last day of February.

Extending the trapping season for mink, muskrat and river otter from Nov. 15 to the last day of February.

Establishing an early hunting and trapping season for raccoon, opossum and striped skunk to run Aug. 1-Oct. 15.

Extending the trapping season on private land for coyote, raccoon, opossum and striped skunk to March 1-April 14.

The regulation changes become effective June 30.

According to the MDC, furbearers are mammal species that have traditionally been trapped or hunted for their fur, such as coyotes, raccoons and skunks.

They said many are also considered small game species, which have additional harvests.

The department said many furbearer populations have long-term population increases, allowing for more harvest opportunities.

