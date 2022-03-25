Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hello, sunshine!

A beautiful spring sunrise in Dexter, Mo.
A beautiful spring sunrise in Dexter, Mo.(Source: cNews/Linda Gibbs)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFVS) - After a few days of gloomy skies, the Heartland will finally see some sunshine today!

This morning it will feel more like winter, with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

Lisa Michaels says clouds will continue to decrease throughout the afternoon as a low pressure moves further east.

Thanks to some sunshine, afternoon highs will rebound slightly in to the upper 50s and a few lower 60s.

Winds will stick around today, with northwesterly gusts between 20 to 25 mph possible.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear which will allow overnight temps to drop in the 30s by Saturday morning. A few areas near Mount Vernon could be close to freezing.

The weekend is looking dry, but a weak cold front will bring a round of cooler air.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

A freeze is possible Sunday morning.

A large warm-up arrives early next week.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s to 70s ahead of our next system.

Rain and storms are likely by mid-week, with the potential for strong to severe storms.

