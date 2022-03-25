First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A cool, dry pattern as we approach the weekend.  It won’t be as chilly (or rainy) as it has been recently,  but temps will stay a bit below average until early next week.  In the short term,  today will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun…and afternoon highs close to 60.  Tonight will be mostly clear lows in the 30s.  Saturday will be mostly sunny but quite breezy and cool for late March….with highs about 55 to 60….and as winds settle down Saturday night, we could actually see some frost by Sunday morning.  Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool but dry.

Next week will bring some quick changes….as a strong southerly flow warms us up quickly on Monday and Tuesday, before a strong upper system moves in on Wednesday.  Tuesday may end up as the warmest day of the season thus far, with highs close to 80.  But the system on Wednesday could bring heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms, so stay tuned for updates.

