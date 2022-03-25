Finally, Sunshine Arrives Today!

Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 30s. Finally we will see more sunshine as clouds continue to become less during the afternoon hours as a low pressure moves further east. It will remain breezy by tonight with northwesterly winds gusting between 20-25mph. With the added sunshine, temperatures will warm slightly back into the upper 50s and a few lower 60s.

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures ranging in the 30s by Saturday morning. A few areas near Mt. Vernon, IL could be close to freezing. The weekend overall looks dry but cool as another weak cold front will bring a round of reinforcing cooler air. High temps will be in the low to mid 50s. Sunday morning we are watching for a freeze-keep in mind to cover plants or take them in as needed.

A large warm up occurs early next week where temps will rebound in the 60/70s ahead of our next system. Rain and storms will be likely mid-week and there is the potential for strong to severe storms in the forecast.

-Lisa

