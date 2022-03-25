Cobden FFA seniors reflect on time in organization

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - High school seniors only have a couple months left before graduating and starting a new chapter of their lives.

We caught up with a group of Cobden FFA seniors experiencing their last moments together in the organization.

Most of the students joined FFA as freshmen, and now they’re taking this time to reflect on all the memories.

A few of them said they knew from a young age this is something they wanted to be a part of.

“I’ve been in agriculture my whole life, I grew up on a farm. I’ve also been in 4-H,” Katelyn Shadowens said.

4-H is where FFA Vice President Katelyn Shadowens first became a leader.

“I was also vice president in that when I was 10 so I just know the role and know what’s going on and how to do things,” Shadowens said.

Shadowens said FFA helped her with her confidence and she’s not the only one who feels that way.

“I was definitely more shy my freshman year I’m still shy but I think it’s helped me come out of my shell a little bit,” Abby Clover said.

Twins Abby and Brock Clover said they’re in it for the people.

“I just thought it would be fun to be with my friends more,” Abby Clover said.

“We do a lot for the community, the community helps us, it’s kind of nice to help and get the younger kids into agriculture,” Brock Clover said.

The tight knit group spends a lot of time together working on projects and just enjoying each other’s company.

Olivia Brumleve said she’s sad to leave but she’s excited for what lies ahead.

“I’m ready for something new but I’m also like this is my comfort zone but I do know there is collegiate FFA and I can still be involved in ag clubs because I’m going to SIU, I know there’s a lot of ag clubs there, so I’ll be able to still be a part of it,” Brumleve said.

Also, a part of the FFA Legacy at Cobden High School.

A couple of the students plan to go into the military after graduation, and later return to agriculture. Brumleve plans to study Ag education at SIU.

