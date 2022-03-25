City of Cape Girardeau: annual state water fee increasing for city water customers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders say all city water customers will see a state water fee increase on their May bills.

They say all city water customers are charged the state’s “primacy fee” one time every year in May.

Most households pay $2.16, which will increase this year to $3.92 and to $4.80 in 2023.

According to the city, the State of Missouri requires them to collect the fee from their customers to support the Department of Natural Resources and safe drinking water across the state.

In addition, the city says the state requires them to collect their annual sewer fee, which is also added to the May bill.

They said most households will pay 72 cents, the same as last year.

For more information, you can visit dnr.mo.gov/water or call 573-751-6723.

