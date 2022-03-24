Heartland Votes
Warmer for our Friday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was another cloudy and chilly day for most of the area with a few isolated light showers. This evening we will start off with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles possible. It will be chilly with lows by morning in the middle 30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny late in the day. It will be breezy as well in the afternoon hours with winds gusting up to 25MPH at times. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another cold front will move through the area over the weekend. This will bring cool breezy conditions to the area on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be in the middle to upper 50s with a freeze possible Sunday morning.

