Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky is now on the way to the governor.

Senate Bill 83 received final passage in the Senate early Thursday evening. It’s already passed the House.

Supporters said it protects girls’ sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it isn’t necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
He will be leaving Sunday, March 27, at 8 a.m. from the Sikeston VFW.
Southeast Missouri man to run around the world

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting
TN Governor Bill Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension
TN Governor Bill Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension
Sports betting making headway through Missouri legislature, could become law soon
State lawmakers and Ukrainian-Americans stood side-by-side on the steps of the Kentucky State...
State-wide peace vigil for Ukraine held at Ky. State Capitol
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference with Democratic leaders after passing legislation...
Illinois Senate sends debt repayment bill to Pritzker’s desk